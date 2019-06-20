Calphalon’s Intellicrisp Waffle Maker hits the Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $87+)

Amazon has the Calphalon Intellicrisp Waffle Maker (CKCLWF1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, it has sold for between $87 and $100 at Amazon over the last few months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with the dark stainless steel finish, features here include ceramic-coated cooking plates, and an LCD display for choosing one of 5 shade settings. It also has a built-in timer and can make 2 waffles at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the dual waffle capabilities, fancy finish and LCD display here, but if you don’t need any of that, there are options for much less. Cuisinart’s highly-rated WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker is under $23 Prime shipped. Or go for some miniature waffles with the Dash Mini Maker for just $9 Prime shipped. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more notable kitchenware deals.

Calphalon Intellicrisp Waffle Maker:

Add the perfect waffles to your breakfast menu with this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker. The five-setting waffle shade selector lets you select the doneness of your choosing, while the countdown timer keeps track of cooking progress. The cooking surface of this Calphalon IntelliCrisp waffle maker is ceramic-coated, providing evenly distributed heat for crisp, fluffy waffles.

