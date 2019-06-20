Darn Tough offers 30% off sitewide including running, hiking & everyday socks

Darn Tough is offering 30% off sitewide with code SurveyHero19 at checkout. Shipping is free when you purchase two or more pairs of socks. A standout from this sale is the men’s Hiker Micro Crew Socks that are available for just $15 and originally were priced at $22. Now that it’s hiking season, these socks are a perfect option. They feature sweat-wicking cushioned fabric to keep you comfortable throughout your adventure. They’re available in seven color options and with over 500 reviews from Darn Tough customers, these socks are rated 4.9/5 stars. Better yet, they’re also available in a women’s version. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- John Henry Boot Sock Cushioned $16 (Orig. $23)
- Westerner Over-the-Calf Socks $15 (Orig. $22)
- Hiker Micro Crew Socks $15 (Orig. $22)
- Solid Crew Light $14 (Orig. $20)
- Tab No Shoe Light Socks $11 (Orig. $16)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hiker Micro Crew Cushion $15 (Orig. $22)
- Solid Basic Crew Light $14 (Orig. $20)
- Vertex No Show Tab Socks $12 (Orig. $17)
- Modern No Shoe Light Socks $11 (Orig. $15)
- Stealth No Show Socks $11 (Orig. $16)
- …and even more deals…
