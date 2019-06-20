Darn Tough offers 30% off sitewide including running, hiking & everyday socks

- Jun. 20th 2019 4:35 pm ET

0

Darn Tough is offering 30% off sitewide with code SurveyHero19 at checkout. Shipping is free when you purchase two or more pairs of socks. A standout from this sale is the men’s Hiker Micro Crew Socks that are available for just $15 and originally were priced at $22. Now that it’s hiking season, these socks are a perfect option. They feature sweat-wicking cushioned fabric to keep you comfortable throughout your adventure. They’re available in seven color options and with over 500 reviews from Darn Tough customers, these socks are rated 4.9/5 stars. Better yet, they’re also available in a women’s version. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

