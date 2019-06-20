6-pack of Dickies moisture-wicking socks for just $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Dickies Women’s Dritech Advanced Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are perfect for summer with their sweat-wicking material. They feature a compression style for added support. Rated 3.8/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews.
However, if you like a shorter or no-show sock, Amazon also has the Dickies Women’s Dritech Advanced Moisture-Wicking Low Cut Socks for $14. They’re available in several color options too. Rated 3.6/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out the Darn Tough sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide including running, hiking and everyday socks.
Dickies Dritech Crew Socks feature:
- Moisture wicking fibers keep feet dry with ventilation channels engineered for air circulation and moisture control
- Arch compression provides added support and stability
- Reciprocated heel and toe for superior fit and comfort
- Full cushion comfort with reinforced heel and toe provides added durability
