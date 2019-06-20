6-pack of Dickies moisture-wicking socks for just $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Dickies Women’s Dritech Advanced Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are perfect for summer with their sweat-wicking material. They feature a compression style for added support. Rated 3.8/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews.

However, if you like a shorter or no-show sock, Amazon also has the Dickies Women’s Dritech Advanced Moisture-Wicking Low Cut Socks for $14. They’re available in several color options too. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Darn Tough sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide including running, hiking and everyday socks.

Dickies Dritech Crew Socks feature:

Moisture wicking fibers keep feet dry with ventilation channels engineered for air circulation and moisture control

Arch compression provides added support and stability

Reciprocated heel and toe for superior fit and comfort

Full cushion comfort with reinforced heel and toe provides added durability

