This 33-ft. RGB LED strip is perfect for upgrading your kitchen & more at $15

hoasupic (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Elfeland 32.8-Foot RGB LED Light Strip for $14.99 Prime shipped when the code M9M3BCDH is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. With two branches off the main strip, this is a great way to add under cabinet lighting to your kitchen. You could also use it to illuminate your back porch since it’s waterproof too. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up this 100 Piece Strip Light Mounting Bracket Kit for $7.50 Prime shipped. I used it to mount the LED strips in my kitchen and they worked fantastically. You’ll find the brackets plus screws in the kit, and 100 should be more than enough to get the job done, no matter how big or small.

This kit includes 2 reels RGB LED light strips (5meters 150leds/ reel), IR remote controller with 44 keys, power adaptor and connectors. No other accessories are required. But please note here: please don’t load it more than two strips.We suggest one power adapter for two strips.When the strip still on the spool, you want to test it, please be careful not to exceed 2 minutes, otherwise it will accumulate heat and cause the strip to overheat.

