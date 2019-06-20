Gator Lift helps you move drywall and plywood without breaking a sweat for $20

Today only, Tools.Woot is offering the Gator Lift Plywood and Sheetrock Panel Carrier for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will incur a $6 delivery fee. Normally $35 direct, third-party Amazon retailers charge between $33-$35 and this is a match for our last mention. The Gator Lift is a must-have for summer projects as it makes transporting Sheetrock or plywood super simple and a one-person task. With Gator Lift, you can transport any material up to 1-1/8″ thick with little effort. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This Heavy Duty Drywall by Guanlang is a great alternative. It’s not quite as nice as the above Gator Lift, but it gets the job done for $16.50 Prime shipped. Also, if you’re in need of other tools to finish up projects, we’ve got a 4-piece PORTER-CABLE combo kit down to $165 right now from its normal $220 price point. With the two included drills and other tools, it’s got what you need to finish the job.

Gator Lift features:

The Gator Lift makes it easy to pick up and haul around even the most unwieldy panel of plywood, drywall, sheet metal, MDF, melamine, particle board, tabletops, stone slabs, and more. The simple, yet versatile design allows the Gator Lift to automatically adjust to different thicknesses up to 1 1/8 inches thick.

