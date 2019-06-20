Chaco, Merrell & more outdoor shoes from $23 at Hautelook (Up to 60% off)

Hautelook’s Outdoor Shoes Sale features Chaco, Teva, Merrell, Northside and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Chaco ZI Classic Sandals are great shoes for your summer outdoor activities and they’re on sale for $60. To compare, these sandals were originally priced at $105. They are supportive with a buckle-style strap and cushioned insole. This style also has a rigid bottom for added traction so you can stay on your feet no matter the terrain. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!