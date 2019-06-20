Train your own velociraptor w/ this $80 Jurassic World Robotic Dino ($50 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Jurassic World Alpha Training Robotic Blue Dinosaur for $79.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $130, that’s good for a $50 discount and is a new all-time low. At other retailers like Target, you’ll find it sells for upwards of $170. This robotic Blue velociraptor from Jurassic World can be put into four different modes that all offer plenty of interactivity and play potential. It’s equipped with a variety of sensors to respond to various interactions. So if you’ve ever wanted to train your own pet dinosaur, this is as close as you’ll get until real-world Jurassic Park opens. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A great way to bring home some prehistoric action is with LEGO’s Jurassic World T. rex Transport Kit at $56. Those looking to show off their love of dinosaurs will find this set to be a nice way to accent your desk with Jurassic World goodness.

Jurassic World Robotic Blue Dinosaur features:

Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World! Now you can train your very ow realistic, interactive dinosaur wit Alpha Trainin Blue, based on Velocirapto Blue, the fan-favorite character from Jurassic World. Using a remote controller, much like the clicker Owe uses in Jurassic World, you learn how to train, control and play with you responsive, lifelike Velociraptor. This fully interactive dinosaur has 4 modes of exciting play: Training Mode, Guard Mode, RC Mode and Total Control Mode.

