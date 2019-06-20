Science and tech mag Discover gets a massive price drop: 1-yr $6.50 (Reg. $30)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Discover Magazine for just $6.50 when you apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Delivery is free. Both Amazon and Discover direct charge $30 per year for this one. Not only are you saving $23.50 with today’s deal, but this is also $1.50 below our previous mention. For those unfamiliar, Discover is cover-to-cover science and tech from space and the environment to current events and health. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

While we are talking reading material, Amazon has unveiled the Best Books of 2019 so far and here are its new Kindle Oasis E-readers. The previous-generation models are now $50 off and Amazon has now launched its Off-to-College store with revolving deals for students and more.

Discover Magazine:

Discover attracts intelligent and curious readers – forward thinkers and public advocates engaging in a dialogue of action that influences opinion leaders and encourages innovation. They are active in their communities, carry a strong voice concerning political issues and are very active in environmental groups. Discover magazine provides a comprehensive look into the latest news in the world of science and the effect it has on our everyday lives. Sure to satisfy the curiosity of your most inquisitive customers, Discover is a must-have magazine for your waiting room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!