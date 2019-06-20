Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Capsule IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker $40, more

- Jun. 20th 2019 10:21 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Harmony Capsule 20W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This Bluetooth speaker features four DSP tuned drivers which are said to pump out “a rich, clear, 360 degree soundfield.” And with an IPX7-backed waterproof design, it can accompany you just about anywhere this summer; from poolside to the beach and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Apple’s official leather folio for iPhone XS in multiple colors: $45 (Reg. $99)
  • iClever Sweatproof Sport Earbuds: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code TAM5SKJB
  • Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable: $6 (Reg. $8) | Monoprice
  • Omars 18W USB-C PD 10000mAh Power Bank: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
    • w/ code YH9KD2JY
  • Latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case hits Amazon low at $180
  • Scosche StrikeLine Lightning 3.5mm Adapter: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • BESTEK 35W 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $9 (Reg. $23) | BESKTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60
  • Budget-friendly pricing on TP-Link’s smart plugs, today only: 2-pack for $28

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Google Pixel USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
  • Aukey 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger + USB port: $17.50 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code VWSF7Q72
  • SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code I7QWMF5M 

The Monoprice Harmony Capsule portable Bluetooth® speaker is the perfect speaker for use on the go. Have no fear taking this speaker on your outdoor adventures. The IPX7 rating means that this speaker has no fear of water, so take it with you to the pool, the beach, or even in the snow!

Small enough to fit in a backpack or cupholder, it features 20 watts of power delivered to four DSP tuned drivers, resulting in a rich, clear, 360 degree soundfield. With the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature, you can pair with a second speaker to form a left/right stereo pair for true wireless stereo sound in a pair of waterproof Bluetooth speakers!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go