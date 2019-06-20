Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Capsule IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker $40, more

Monoprice is currently offering its Harmony Capsule 20W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This Bluetooth speaker features four DSP tuned drivers which are said to pump out “a rich, clear, 360 degree soundfield.” And with an IPX7-backed waterproof design, it can accompany you just about anywhere this summer; from poolside to the beach and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Monoprice Harmony Capsule portable Bluetooth® speaker is the perfect speaker for use on the go. Have no fear taking this speaker on your outdoor adventures. The IPX7 rating means that this speaker has no fear of water, so take it with you to the pool, the beach, or even in the snow!

Small enough to fit in a backpack or cupholder, it features 20 watts of power delivered to four DSP tuned drivers, resulting in a rich, clear, 360 degree soundfield. With the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature, you can pair with a second speaker to form a left/right stereo pair for true wireless stereo sound in a pair of waterproof Bluetooth speakers!