Score three months of Pandora On-Demand or Ad-Free streaming for FREE

Groupon is offering a FREE 3-month trial of Pandora On-Demand or Ad-Free streaming. Normally, you only get a one month trial with each consecutive month costing $10 thereafter. This is a great way to get rid of ads with your Pandora subscription. Or, you could go on-demand, allowing you to choose which song you want to play. If you’re wondering about Pandora’s Premium services, you can learn more here.

With your $30 savings, pick up an Amazon Echo Dot in refurbished condition. It’ll allow you to control your Pandora streaming by voice and is a great way to enjoy your tunes throughout the house.

Pandora On-Demand Premium Streaming Service:

Try Pandora On-Demand Premium Free for Three Months

On-demand and ad-free, unlimited music

Full control over music choice

Search and play any song

Create and share playlists

Download music for offline listening

Unlimited skips and replays

