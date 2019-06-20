Score three months of Pandora On-Demand or Ad-Free streaming for FREE

- Jun. 20th 2019 7:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 FREE
0

Groupon is offering a FREE 3-month trial of Pandora On-Demand or Ad-Free streaming. Normally, you only get a one month trial with each consecutive month costing $10 thereafter. This is a great way to get rid of ads with your Pandora subscription. Or, you could go on-demand, allowing you to choose which song you want to play.  If you’re wondering about Pandora’s Premium services, you can learn more here.

Nomad Base Station

With your $30 savings, pick up an Amazon Echo Dot in refurbished condition. It’ll allow you to control your Pandora streaming by voice and is a great way to enjoy your tunes throughout the house.

Pandora On-Demand Premium Streaming Service:

  • Try Pandora On-Demand Premium Free for Three Months
  • On-demand and ad-free, unlimited music
  • Full control over music choice
  • Search and play any song
  • Create and share playlists
  • Download music for offline listening
  • Unlimited skips and replays

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$30 FREE

Guides

Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
groupon

groupon
pandora

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide