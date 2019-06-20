Stock up on Peet’s Major Dickason’s coffee pods: 75-pack for $28 (Reg. $35+)

- Jun. 20th 2019 3:09 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $35+ $28
0

Amazon is now offering the 75-Pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $28.24 shipped. Clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly between $32 and $38 over the last few months on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and the best we can find. For comparison, Bed Bath and Beyond charges $30 for a 40-pack. This is a “world blend” with a “smokey and full bodied” flavor that works great with Keurig-compatible brewers (including 2.0 machines). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is about $0.37 per cup of coffee and a great opportunity to stock up. However, you could opt for the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods at $27.54, or roughly $0.27 per cup. While the Solimo pods are a slightly better overall value, when the prices are this low it’s really a matter of taste anyway.

Go big with Keurig’s Cafe latte and cappuccino brewer for $150 (Reg. $200). But if you prefer ground coffee, we still have the Starbucks French Roast at an Amazon low right here. 

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods:

  • WORLD BLEND: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied
  • BLENDS FOR ALL TASTES: Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $35+ $28

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Peet's Coffee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard