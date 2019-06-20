Stock up on Peet’s Major Dickason’s coffee pods: 75-pack for $28 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering the 75-Pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $28.24 shipped. Clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly between $32 and $38 over the last few months on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and the best we can find. For comparison, Bed Bath and Beyond charges $30 for a 40-pack. This is a “world blend” with a “smokey and full bodied” flavor that works great with Keurig-compatible brewers (including 2.0 machines). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

This is about $0.37 per cup of coffee and a great opportunity to stock up. However, you could opt for the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods at $27.54, or roughly $0.27 per cup. While the Solimo pods are a slightly better overall value, when the prices are this low it’s really a matter of taste anyway.

Go big with Keurig’s Cafe latte and cappuccino brewer for $150 (Reg. $200). But if you prefer ground coffee, we still have the Starbucks French Roast at an Amazon low right here.

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s K-Cup Coffee Pods:

WORLD BLEND: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied

BLENDS FOR ALL TASTES: Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

