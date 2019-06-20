The Philips Norelco Beard/Hair Trimmer w/ 20 length settings for $20 (50% off)

Target is offering the Philips Norelco Series 3500 Beard and Hair Men’s Rechargeable Electric Trimmer (QT4018/49) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. However, those with a Target REDcard will receive free shipping and an additional 5% off. Regularly $40, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. Walmart, while currently out of stock, has it listed at $40 and Amazon third party sellers are even more than that. This model features 20 built-in length settings (from 1/32 inch (0.5mm) to 13/31 inch (10mm)) and can run for 120 minutes after a single 1-hour charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the 1,200+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable shaver with precise length options like this for less than $20. But if you don’t that or the lengthy runtime, consider the Philips Norelco Series 1000 Beard & Hair Men’s Rechargeable Electric Trimmer (BT1217/70). It is marked down to only $15 right now (price appears in the cart). Again its not quite as advanced as today’s featured deal but you will get four impact resistant combs, a storage bag, USB charging cord and the cleaning brush.

Philips Norelco Beard and Hair Men’s Electric Trimmer:

Self-sharpening titanium blades to cut each hair perfectly

20 built-in precision lengths settings from 1/32 inch (0.5mm) to 13/32 inch (10mm), easily adjustable and lock in with the trimmer’s zoom wheel

Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge

Washable heads for easy cleaning

Beard comb for a skin friendly trim.Automatic voltage: 100-240 V

The Blade is made out of Titanium

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!