The Philips Norelco Beard/Hair Trimmer w/ 20 length settings for $20 (50% off)

- Jun. 20th 2019 5:02 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $40 $20
0

Target is offering the Philips Norelco Series 3500 Beard and Hair Men’s Rechargeable Electric Trimmer (QT4018/49) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. However, those with a Target REDcard will receive free shipping and an additional 5% off. Regularly $40, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. Walmart, while currently out of stock, has it listed at $40 and Amazon third party sellers are even more than that. This model features 20 built-in length settings (from 1/32 inch (0.5mm) to 13/31 inch (10mm)) and can run for 120 minutes after a single 1-hour charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the 1,200+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable shaver with precise length options like this for less than $20. But if you don’t that or the lengthy runtime, consider the Philips Norelco Series 1000 Beard & Hair Men’s Rechargeable Electric Trimmer (BT1217/70). It is marked down to only $15 right now (price appears in the cart). Again its not quite as advanced as today’s featured deal but you will get four impact resistant combs, a storage bag, USB charging cord and the cleaning brush.

Philips Norelco Beard and Hair Men’s Electric Trimmer:

  • Self-sharpening titanium blades to cut each hair perfectly
  • 20 built-in precision lengths settings from 1/32 inch (0.5mm) to 13/32 inch (10mm), easily adjustable and lock in with the trimmer’s zoom wheel
  • Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge
  • Washable heads for easy cleaning
  • Beard comb for a skin friendly trim.Automatic voltage: 100-240 V
  • The Blade is made out of Titanium

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $40 $20

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard