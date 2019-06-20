Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush w/ glass charging stand: $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX9351/57) for $119.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target (although it’s currently $180 there), today’s deal is up to $80 off and the best price we can find. This is matching the Amazon all-time low, outside of a $100 Black Friday deal last year. Along with 5 brushing modes and a built-in Smartimer, this model comes with a nice travel case. And that small glass puck you see in the picture is actually a charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of the nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings to score some extra replacement brush heads, this 2-pack is under $26 at Amazon. But if the fancy smart settings and glass charger are overkill for you, there are some great options out there for less. One example would be the Oral-B White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for just $40 shipped. It also includes a built-in timer and a charging stand for a fraction of the price. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush:

Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Improves gum health in only two weeks, and whitens teeth in just one week

5 brushing modes for a customized experience: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care & Deep Clean

Smartimer and Quadpacer features help ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

Includes charging glass and premium (non charging) travel case

