Tackle projects day and night w/ PORTER-CABLE’s 4-Tool Combo: $165 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the PORTER-CABLE 20V Max 4-Tool Combo (PCCK615L4) for $164.99 shipped. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $15. Armed with a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and work light, you’ll be ready to knock out all sorts of projects during the day and at night. Two batteries are included, ensuring that one can always be on the charger and ready for when your current tool runs out of juice. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab PORTER-CABLE’s Angle Grinder for $50. Since it’s part of the 20V Max System, you’ll be able to use the batteries included in the set above to power this handy tool. Over 200 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

PORTER-CABLE 20V Max 4-Tool Combo features:

Porter-Cable 20V MAX 4 tool Combo kit. 1/2-in drill/driver features 283 units watts out, two speed gear box (0-350/0-1,500), compact design (8.25-in long/3.5-lbs), built in LED light. 1/4-in impact driver delivers 1450 in/lbs of torque. High performance motor (0 to 2800 RPM/0-3100 bpm). Quick load one-handed chuck. Built in LED light. Compact size. Recip saw features high performance drivetrain (1-in stroke length and 3,000 spm), tool free blade release, variable-speed trigger and compact design 14.5-in in length. Flashlight features 4 LED bulbs (120 lm), pivoting head and contoured overmolded handle.

