Store it all in Rubbermaid’s 121 gallon deck box w/ seat for $129 (Reg. $160)

Walmart is offering the Rubbermaid 121 Gallon Deck Box with Seat for $129 shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, Rubbermaid lists it for $165 and it goes for $160 in another color at Amazon. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This box is great for holding things like pool towels or toys, yard tools, or anything else that’s fine being exposed to heat or water. Plus, it doubles as a seat for outdoor parties. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Lose the built-in seat and some storage space to save some cash. Keter’s Borneo 110 Gallon Deck Box is $89.50 shipped on Amazon. It’s only 11 gallons smaller (which isn’t much), but the main thing here is you’re losing the ability to properly use it as a seat…though I guess nobody could stop you from trying.

Regardless of which storage box you go for, be sure to pick up the Keter Pacific 30 Gallon Wicket Wicker Waste Basket With Liner for $61 shipped on Amazon. Its outdoor design means it’s perfect for backyard parties and the built-in liner makes removing the trash bag super simple.

Rubbermaid Deck Box with Seat features:

16.2 cubic feet of available storage space

Exterior dimensions: 25.7″ L x 60″ W x 27.5″ H

Interior dimensions: 21″ L x 56.5″ W x 22.5″ H

Comfortably seats two adults (supports up to 300 lbs)

Double-walled construction providing extra protection and stability

Lockable for added security (lock not included)

