Solid gold diamond wedding bands/rings now 25% off at Amazon, prices from $71

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vir Jewels (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 25% off Diamond Wedding Bands in Solid Gold. While it’s hard to go wrong with today’s sale, one standout is the 1/5 cttw Pave Diamond Wedding Band in 14k White or Yellow Gold for $149.97 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $50 off, a new Amazon low and the best we can find. This ring features 13 pave stones with a 14K gold band and an included jewelry gift box. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
There are several styles in today’s sale with various diamond setting options starting from $72 shipped. You can browse through the entire lot right here. But be sure to hit up our Fashion Guide for even more deals on apparel, jewelry, glasses and bags. We have deep deals running at Tory Burch, ALDO, Timberland, Kenneth Cole and many more right here.
Vir Pave Diamond Wedding Band:
Elegant, timeless pave wedding band in 14k white gold with 1/5 ctw of 13 charming diamonds in a shared prong setting. Proudly handcrafted in New York City, USA. Natural, conflict-free diamonds. 30 Day Easy Returns. Jewelry Gift Box Included…13 Stones Prong Set Diamond Band
