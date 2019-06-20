Sun Joe’s 21-inch 4A Electric Hedge Trimmer is just $55 (Refurb, Orig. $89)

BuyDig is offering the Sun Joe 21-inch 4-Amp Electric Hedge Trimmer (SJH902E) for $54.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it goes for $89 direct from Sun Joe, is on sale for $81 at Amazon, and Home Depot currently has it down to $69 in new condition. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re in the market for a new hedge trimmer, this is a great option. Since it’s electric, there’s no gas to worry about at all, meaning you’ll never run out of power mid-trim. Plus, it’s much lighter than gas-powered alternatives. Rated 3.9/5 stars, ships with a 90-day manufacturer warranty, and includes a 1-year secondary warranty with purchase.
Save even more and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Hedge Trimmer (BEHTS125) at $39 shipped on Amazon. It’s not got quite the reach the above Sun Joe does but is perfect for on the ground tasks. Plus, it’s also electric, giving it a lightweight and gas-free design.
Sun Joe Electric Hedge Trimmer features:
- Best use: ideal for cutting tall bushes, hedges and shrubs
- Telescoping pole extends reach to up to 7.9 ft providing up to 13 ft of overhead reach
- Adjustable, pivoting head to get under and above tall hedges
- 0.7″ cutting capacity for controlled, precise trimming of most bushes and hedges
- 21-Inch hardened steel dual action blade for optimal performance and durability
- Powerful 4-amp motor; Blade Material: Rust-resistant Steel
