Sun Joe’s 21-inch 4A Electric Hedge Trimmer is just $55 (Refurb, Orig. $89)

BuyDig is offering the Sun Joe 21-inch 4-Amp Electric Hedge Trimmer (SJH902E) for $54.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it goes for $89 direct from Sun Joe, is on sale for $81 at Amazon, and Home Depot currently has it down to $69 in new condition. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re in the market for a new hedge trimmer, this is a great option. Since it’s electric, there’s no gas to worry about at all, meaning you’ll never run out of power mid-trim. Plus, it’s much lighter than gas-powered alternatives. Rated 3.9/5 stars, ships with a 90-day manufacturer warranty, and includes a 1-year secondary warranty with purchase.

Save even more and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Hedge Trimmer (BEHTS125) at $39 shipped on Amazon. It’s not got quite the reach the above Sun Joe does but is perfect for on the ground tasks. Plus, it’s also electric, giving it a lightweight and gas-free design.

Sun Joe Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

Best use: ideal for cutting tall bushes, hedges and shrubs

Telescoping pole extends reach to up to 7.9 ft providing up to 13 ft of overhead reach

Adjustable, pivoting head to get under and above tall hedges

0.7″ cutting capacity for controlled, precise trimming of most bushes and hedges

21-Inch hardened steel dual action blade for optimal performance and durability

Powerful 4-amp motor; Blade Material: Rust-resistant Steel

