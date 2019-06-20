TUMI takes an extra 20% off select luggage, backpacks, accessories & more

TUMI takes an additional 20% off select styles, for two days only. Discount is applied at checkout. Find deals on luggage, backpacks, accessories and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Halle Leather Backpack is luxurious, stylish and functional for everyday wear. This backpack features exterior zippered pockets for extra storage. It also has a padded 12-inch laptop pocket too. It’s on sale for $284, which is down from its original rate of $445. Find the rest of our top picks from TUMI below.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!