Uber and Nintendo eShop gift cards at up to 20% off, deals starting from $20

The official PayPal eBay store is now offering $25 Uber gift cards for just $20 with free email delivery. That’s up to 20% off your next ride and one of the only ways to get even deeper deals on Uber trips. As usual, if you plan on using the ride service at all over the next few months (or more) you might as well have some free credit in your pocket to do so. The last two gift card deals we featured from eBay, Chipotle and Domino’s, barely stayed live for the entire first day. So if you’re interested in this one, it might not be a good to hesitate. Head below for more details and gift card deals.

Over at Newegg, you can grab 10% off $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards using code EMCTBVT49 at checkout. Simply add a $50 card to your cart from this listing page and watch the total drop down to $45 with free digital delivery after applying the code above. Speaking of which, we still have some deep deals on the eShop right now you can use this card towards considering Newegg usually ships within hours.

Uber Gift Cards:

By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions: This card is redeemable via the Uber® app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber app. The card isn’t redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer isn’t responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use. Depending on the state of purchase, this card is issued by Bancorp Card Services, Inc. or The Bancorp Bank.

