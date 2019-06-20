The Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock sports a fingerprint reader: $127 (Save $75)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock (UL3-BT) for $127.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 5-in-1 smart lock can be disarmed using a fingerprint, passcode, app, physical key, or a knock/shake when a paired smartphone is in range. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If just code will do, check out Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad for $60. I have two smart locks in my home and truth be told, I use the code way more often than any of its other arming options. This option for Kwikset sports a modern look with physical buttons for quick and easy entry.

Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock (UL3-BT) features:

SMARTPHONE CONTROL: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Connectivity, Works with both iOS and Android, View users, Log record, Clone

ULTRALOQ ADVANCED FINGERPRINT TECHNOLOGY: Less than 0.5 second identification, Durable, waterproof and dustproof, Heal broken fingerprint lines, 95 fingerprints

NUMERIC TOUCHSCREEN: User defined 4-8 digit codes, Antipeep password, Touch wakeup, 95 codes

