At $25, it’s time to put a 1080p dash cam in your car (Save 40%)

AK-TECH (99% lifetime postitive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AKASO 1080p Dash Cam for $24.99 shipped when coupon code 8HUV4CZE has been applied during checkout. That’s $15+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. We’ve all seen strange things when on the road that we wish had been caught on camera. With this dash cam, you can capture everything going forward and also ensure that you can see what actually happened if a car accident occurs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t have a spare microSD card lying around, you’ll want to grab one for you new dash cam. This SanDisk 64GB microSD Card is $12 and sports class 10 speeds. With support for up to 100MB/s transfers, this will work for your dash cam and loads of other microSD slot-equipped devices.

AKASO 1080p Dash Cam features:

C200 Dash Cam captures full HD 1920x1080P video that can be viewed on a large 3.0 inch LCD screen

Equipped with the high sensitive G-sensor function, it will automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording

Wide Dynamic Range automatically adjusts the light and dark conditions to get the best image

