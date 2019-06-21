Haul three bikes with Allen Sports’ Deluxe Rack: $35 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 3-Bike Rack for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’d like to stay active this summer, spending more time on a bike is a fun way to achieve that goal. With room for three bikes, this rack encourages you head outdoors with friends and family. Its patented design is made to fit all sorts of different vehicle form-factors including sedans, minivans, and SUVs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Secure your bike when heading into town with Master Lock’s $4 Combination Lock. A four-foot long cable provides an ample amount of slack to hook up most bikes. Its combination lock is four digits long, making it hard for thieves to figure out.

Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack features:

Individual tie-downs secure and protect bicycles

Padded lower frame keeps bicycles away from vehicle

Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

Comes fully assembled – set up and installs in seconds

