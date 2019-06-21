Amazon’s Echo Sub Bundle gets $80 discount to its best price of 2019 at $250

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Sub Bundle with two second-generation Echo Smart Speakers in sandstone for $249.97 shipped. Typically purchasing all three of these devices would run you $330, with today’s offer saving you slightly over 24%. This discount beats the previous price drop by $10, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. Echo Sub pairs with other Alexa-enabled speakers to add 100W of deep bass into the mix. This bundle includes two Echos as well, which can be synced for music playback in stereo — giving you all of the components to create an immersive audio setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 44,400 shoppers. Head below for more.

If you already have an Echo device and are just looking to increase their audio performance, grabbing just the Echo Sub for $130 is a great alternative. Or should you be interested in expanding your Alexa-centric multi-room setup to another area of your home, it’s hard to go wrong with the best-selling Echo Dot at $50.

Amazon Echo Sub Bundle features:

Includes two Echo devices and one Echo Sub for a room-filling, wireless 2.1 stereo system.

Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6″ woofer.

Pair with one Echo or Echo Plus (sold separately) to enjoy dynamic music that fills the room.

Pair with two of the same Echo devices for rich left/right stereo sound.

Simple to set up and use—just plug in, open the Alexa app, and wirelessly connect to your Echo device(s) to control music with your voice.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!