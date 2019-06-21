Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 10-foot MFi Lightning Cable $10, more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 10-foot MFi Lightning Cable for $9.85 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock in free delivery. Typically selling for $12, today’s offer brings the price down to within cents of the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Amazon’s in-house Lightning Cable carries MFi certification from Apple. It’s been tested to withstand over 4,000 bends, making it a durable option that should be built to last as well. Having a ten-foot long cable at your disposal means that you can easily power up your phone while in bed, on the couch and more without feeling tethered to the wall. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Apple MFi (Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod) certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning adapter to your Apple device and the USB end into a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or into your computer to sync data.
Measuring 0.39 inches in diameter and 0.22 inches in height, the narrow Lightning Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage. We test the cable to 4,000 bends. For complete charging and syncing, this cable works with Apple devices that have a Lightning port.
