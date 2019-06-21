Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 10-foot MFi Lightning Cable $10, more

- Jun. 21st 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 10-foot MFi Lightning Cable for $9.85 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock in free delivery. Typically selling for $12, today’s offer brings the price down to within cents of the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Amazon’s in-house Lightning Cable carries MFi certification from Apple. It’s been tested to withstand over 4,000 bends, making it a durable option that should be built to last as well. Having a ten-foot long cable at your disposal means that you can easily power up your phone while in bed, on the couch and more without feeling tethered to the wall. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Scosche StrikeLine Lightning 3.5mm Adapter: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • BESTEK 35W 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $9 (Reg. $23) | BESKTEK
    • w/ code FORPRO60

Apple MFi (Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod) certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning adapter to your Apple device and the USB end into a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or into your computer to sync data.

Measuring 0.39 inches in diameter and 0.22 inches in height, the narrow Lightning Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage. We test the cable to 4,000 bends. For complete charging and syncing, this cable works with Apple devices that have a Lightning port.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go