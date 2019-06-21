AmazonBasics Premium Softside Spinner Luggage for $153 shipped (Reg. $180)

- Jun. 21st 2019 3:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Premium Expandable Softside Spinner 3-piece Luggage with TSA Lock in Olive for $152.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $180, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This is a perfect option for summer vacation plans and its TSA lock provides security for your essentials. Each bag also has four double-wheeled spinner wheels for swift traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 330 reviews.

You can also organize your suitcases with the VAGREEZ Packing Cubes for $21.50. These cubes help you travel stress-free and organize your dirty or clean clothes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Expandable Spinner Luggage features:

  • Premium 3-piece softside spinner set includes 21-inch carry-on and 25-inch and 29-inch suitcases; built-in TSA lock provides an added level of security
  • Each with 4 double-wheeled spinners and a sturdy telescoping handle to ensure comfortable rolling and easy maneuverability
  • Strategically placed support stabilizers help prevent the suitcases from tipping over

