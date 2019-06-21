Get started with vinyl and buy these Audio-Technica turntable deals from $65

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Automatic Belt-Drive Turntable for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Audio-Technica’s entry-level turntable delivers everything needed to get started with vinyl, including a belt-driven design and an amp for use with a variety of speakers. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more A-T deals.

We also spotted Audio-Technica’s high-end direct-drive professional turntable for $199.99 shipped. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the best price we can find. Notable features include a “high-torque direct-drive motor for quick start-up and USB output that connects directly to your computer.” Plays records at 33, 45, and 78rpm. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Just getting started with vinyl? Check out our how-to guide for more on making the most of your new music hobby.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 features:

Convert your vinyl records to digital audio files

Mac- and PC-compatible Audacity software digitizes your records

Fully automatic belt-drive turntable operation with two speeds: 33 1/3, 45 RPM

Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter

If you are purchasing the product for a sales area outside the U.S., you should consider purchasing the turntable from your sales region. This unit is set to operate on 120V AC.

Integral Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

