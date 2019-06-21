Get started with vinyl and buy these Audio-Technica turntable deals from $65

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Automatic Belt-Drive Turntable for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Audio-Technica’s entry-level turntable delivers everything needed to get started with vinyl, including a belt-driven design and an amp for use with a variety of speakers. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more A-T deals.
We also spotted Audio-Technica’s high-end direct-drive professional turntable for $199.99 shipped. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the best price we can find. Notable features include a “high-torque direct-drive motor for quick start-up and USB output that connects directly to your computer.” Plays records at 33, 45, and 78rpm. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Just getting started with vinyl? Check out our how-to guide for more on making the most of your new music hobby.
Audio-Technica AT-LP60 features:
- Convert your vinyl records to digital audio files
- Mac- and PC-compatible Audacity software digitizes your records
- Fully automatic belt-drive turntable operation with two speeds: 33 1/3, 45 RPM
- Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter
- If you are purchasing the product for a sales area outside the U.S., you should consider purchasing the turntable from your sales region. This unit is set to operate on 120V AC.
- Integral Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!