BenQ’s 3300-Lumen 1080p DLP Projector returns to Amazon low: $395.50 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ MH530FHD 3300-Lumen 1080p DLP Projector for $395.51 shipped. Normally selling for $499, that’s good for an over 20% discount, is $5 under our previous mention and a match of the Amazon low. With a 3300-lumen output, BenQ’s projector can display a 1080p image at up to 300 inches in size. The included lamp bulbs rated for 10,000 hours of use, meaning there’s no need to worry about it burning out any time soon. Inputs include 2x HDMI, USB, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $110 instead. At just a fraction of the price, you won’t get the higher-capacity battery or all of the same portable functionality. You’ll also miss out on the wealth of I/O included in BenQ’s model. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s is as notable as they come and carries a solid rating.

BenQ MH530FHD 1080p DLP Projector features:

Show your presentations in nearly any environment with the BenQ MH530FHD 3300-Lumen Full HD DLP Projector. Its 3300 lumens of brightness will overcome ambient light in many situations, while its 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio will help keep images and text clear and distinct. Its 1.28 to 1.56:1 throw ratio and 1.2x zoom offer a range of installation options.

