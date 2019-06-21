Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater returns to a 2019 low: $160 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) in Black/Silver or Iron/Blue for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $290 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. As its name implies, this unit is capable of both heating and cooling its surroundings. Just like the rest of Dyson’s line-up, it offers a sleek design that brings a high-end look to home or the office. Customers will receive a 6-month Dyson warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t need a heater? Opt for Honeywell’s best-selling Tower Fan at $50. Not only is this unit Amazon’s best-selling tower fan, over 650 Amazon shoppers have given it an average rating of 4+ stars. Five levels of power allow users to find the perfect amount of air flow for their space.

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:

Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer

Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment

Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

Safety: this fan heater has no exposed heating elements so there is no burning smell, no fast spinning blades for small fingers and paws, and if the machine is tipped over, it will automatically shut off

AM09 features include the Quiet Mark accreditation, sleep timer, precise, energy efficient heating and a curved, magnetized remote to store neatly on the machine ; Temperature settings: 33 degree to 99 degree precision

