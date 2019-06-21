Eufy’s 1080p video baby monitor hits Amazon all-time low at $100 (Reg. $160)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its SpaceView 5-inch HD Baby Monitor for $99.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code BBMFBB22 is applied during checkout. This is a $60 savings off the regular going rate, $15 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. We recently put together a hands-on review on eufy’s SpaceView, noting its stellar range and crystal clear video. Features include 720p feeds, 240-degree lens, and a pan-and-tilt design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop the video feeds and save a significant amount of cash by picking up VTech’s Audio Baby Monitor for $21. It’s a low-tech solution with an even lower price, but with 1,000-feet of range, it will still do the job in most situations.

eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor features:

Packed with 10 times more detail than standard 240p baby monitors, SpaceView’s large 5” HD resolution display shows a bright, crisp and clear picture. When the lights are out, night vision technology provides clear video so you can rest easily. Change the focus of your SpaceView camera—from a close up of your baby to an expansive view of the nursery—in an instant by attaching the included wide-angle lens. SpaceView pans 330° to see corner-to corner and tilts 110° to see from floor to ceiling, giving you a good angle of your baby wherever you place the camera. Instant Noise Alerts You’ll receive an alert on the monitor immediately if the ambient noise exceeds the limit you set.

