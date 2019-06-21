Punch & kick the Everlast Power Core Bag all you want at $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Everlast Power Core Bag for $75.99 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. Regularly $100, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you’re involved in boxing or do some sort of martial art, a bag like this is useful for at-home training. It’s also a great way to blow off stress. The base can either be filled with water or sand (not included). More than half of Amazon reviewers have given it 4+ stars.

Save your hands while shadow sparring on the bag. You can grab a pair of Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves from $20.

For more at-home training, the Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench is on sale for $99, down from the minimum $159 it typically fetches.

Everlast Power Core Bag:

Air-foam chamber provides realistic feel. Rounded design allows for easy movement around target increasing cardio, leg conditioning & hand-eye coordination. Powercore power transfer ring absorbs impact and reduces base movement and sliding. High density base can easily be filled with water or sand (approximately 250 lbs. with water, 370 lbs. with sand).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!