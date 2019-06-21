Connect your guitar to iOS/Mac w/ the iRig HD 2 Interface for $60 (Reg. $100)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 Guitar Interface for iOS/Mac at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon, direct from IK and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find and $10 under our previous mention. Apple sells it at $99.95, for comparison. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and PC, features include 1/4-inch instrument input, 1/8-inch headphone output, input gain thumbwheel and built-in amp/FX emulation. It also sports a 1.4-inch amp output so you can send your signal to a proper amp with no adapters needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers.

Use your savings towards some guitar cables to ensure you’re ready to go right out of the box. The Hosa GTR-210 Straight to Straight Guitar Cables start at just $7 Prime shipped for a 5-foot and go up to $17 for a 25-foot. A brand name cable like the Ernie Balls will cost you roughly $20 for a 10-foot, for comparison sake.

And be sure to check out our review of the iRig Micro mini guitar amp that doubles as an iOS/Mac audio interface.

IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 Guitar Interface:

Much like its predecessor, the iRig HD 2 has an input gain control that can be adjusted to provide optimum sound quality when using different instruments and mobile devices. iRig HD 2 comes with AmpliTube, a powerful multi-effects processor with an integrated music player, a dedicated recorder, a tuner and a vast collection of ultra-realistic digital models of some of the most famous amplifiers and stompbox effects of all time. Now everyone can take their playing to the next level with iRig HD 2, the ultimate high-quality digital interface for mobile musicians.

