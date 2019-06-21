Summer vacation plans? Hautelook’s Luggage Sale has Delsey & more under $200

This weekend only, Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers top brands at under $200. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders over $100. Our top pick from this sale is the Delsey Meteor Upright Suitcase that’s available for $100, which is $140 off the original rate. Its spinner wheels make getting to your destination a breeze, the spacious interior will fit all of your essentials and its gray coloring is versatile. However a slightly less expensive option is the Vince Camuto Cordell Hardside luggage that’s on sale for just $80. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for Hautelook include:
- Vince Camuto Cordell Hardside Luggage $80 (Orig. $360)
- Traveler’s Choice Riverside Luggage $120 (Orig. $475)
- Original Penguin Travis Collection $100 (Orig. $320)
- Ben Sherman 28-Inch Norwich Luggage $120 (Orig. $300)
- Delsey Meteor Upright Suitcase $100 (Orig. $240)
- Calpak Maie 20-Inch Luggage $100 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
