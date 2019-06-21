Discounted pancakes and video games: IHOP & Nintendo gift cards up to 20% off

The official PayPal eBay store is offering $25 IHOP gift cards for $20 with free digital delivery. That’s a straight 20% off and one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on IHOP gift cards. In fact, it is quite rare to see deals on these cards at all. This card will net you up to 20% off your next IHOP purchase in-store. While most of this week’s gift card deals have now expired, we still have a notable offer on Nintendo eShop credit down below.

Once you’ve scored yourself some discounted pancakes with today’s featured deal, swing over to Newegg and grab some free Nintendo credit. You can score a $50 eShop gift card for just $45 with free digital delivery. Simply use code EMCTBVT49 at checkout to redeem the special price. As usual, Newegg can deliver these things within hours, so be sure to capitalize on the recent eShop deals you’ll find right here.

IHOP Gift Cards:

This gift card is usable up to balance only to purchase goods or services at any IHOP® restaurant in the U.S. and Canada. Not usable to purchase gift cards. Card is not redeemable for cash unless required by law. This is not a credit or debit card. Safeguard this card. It will not be replaced or replenished if lost, stolen, damaged or used without authorization. IHOP TPGC, LLC or the Franchisee of the independently owned restaurant where card was purchased is the card issuer.

