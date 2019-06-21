J.Crew End of Season Sale revamps your wardrobe w/ an extra 40% off clearance

J.Crew’s End of Season Sale is back with an extra 40% off sale styles via code BIG at checkout. Free shipping applies for J.Crew Rewards Members. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) For men, the 9-inch Tech Shorts are a must-have for summer. Infused with stretch, these shorts were made to be comfortable and stylish. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find them from $24. Plus, they are currently available in a red or blue color that’s perfect for 4th of July occasions. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, a jean jacket is a versatile and crucial piece to a wardrobe. It’s great for layering over dresses, T-shirts, sweaters and more. Our personal favorite is the Eco Denim Jacket which is on sale for $51 and originally was priced at $128.

The most notable deals for women include:

