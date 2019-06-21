JoS. A Bank Lowest Prices Event offers suits, polos, shoes & more from $29

JoS. A. Bank takes up to 85% off almost everything sitewide as part of its Lowest Prices of the Season Event. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) The Traditional Fit Woven Polo Shirt is a great choice for summer and it can easily be dressed up or down. It’s currently on sale for $39, which is down from its original rate of $70. It’s available in two color options and its mixed silk, cotton material adds a luxurious touch. Also, be sure to pair this polo shirt with the Reverse Collection Tailored Fit Shorts that are on sale for $39. Find the rest of our top picks from JoS. A. Bank below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Suit $299 (Orig. $698)
- Executive Collection Traditional Fit Suit $179 (Orig. $598)
- Button-Down Collar Check Sportshirt $29 (Orig. $90)
- Traditional Fit Woven Pattern Short Sleeve Polo $39 (Orig. $100)
- Traditional Fit Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt $29 (Orig. $70)
- 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Jeans $59 (Orig. $90)
- Reserve Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts $39 (Orig. $100)
- Florsheim Finance Cap Toe Oxfords $99 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
