Save 20% on this USB-powered Himalayan Salt Lamp, now just $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the USB-powered Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp for $12.91 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it’s normally around $16 and this is within a few cents of its all-time low from 2017. Being powered over USB, this salt lamp is simple to use since it can plug in just about anywhere. Plus, the built-in dimmer lets you choose exactly how bright you want it to be. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,400 shoppers.

If you’d rather have a normally powered and larger salt lamp, check out this model for $13 Prime shipped. It’s quite a bit bigger than the above Levoit, but you don’t have to worry about using adapters or USB plugs to keep this lamp going.

Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp features:

100% PURE & HIGHEST QUALITY HIMALAYAN SALT: professionally hand-carved Himalayan rock salt from Pakistan. We LEVOIT is the only seller with a mining certificate. When lit, the lamp radiates a warm, Amber glow, providing a calming atmosphere to help create a sense of peace and relaxation. Ideal for the center of a coffee table or desk. Great for meditation, yoga spaces, a night light, or on your bedside table

USB ADAPTER AVAILABLE: the Cora lamp can be plugged into any device that has a standard 5V/1A USB output including computers, laptops, speakers and other power adapters. With ETL, FCC, CE, RoHS approved, you’ll always get a highly rated quality product

SAFER TOUCH DIMMER Button(US 120V only): the touch button allows you to tap and hold to easily adjust the brightness to create the perfect atmosphere and brighten your mood. The 5.3 ft. cord is ETL certified, freeing you from a potential fire hazard

PACKAGE CONTENT: 1 gorgeous salt lamp; 2 extra original 3.5-watt bulbs included in the box Note: both temperature and humidity of environment will effect button sensor. So put the lamp in a dry environment and keep your finger be dry when tapping the button

