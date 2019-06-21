Sit or stand w/ Loctek’s gas spring Swiveling MacBook Arm: $111 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Loctek Swiveling Laptop Arm Stand for $111.03 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but you’ll be able to lock in this price even if shipping ends up getting delayed. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. I’ve been using a Loctek mount to hold my massive monitor for over six months and have had zero issues with it. Gas springs allow me to easily move it with just one finger. This swiveling laptop stand works the same way, allowing you to keep your desk space to a minimum and quickly switch from sitting to standing. Constructed with aircraft aluminum, this mount will blend nicely with all MacBooks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Give up the flexibility of a gas spring to spend roughly a third of what Loctek’s offering costs. At $34, WALI’s Laptop Desk Mount can hold 17-inch notebooks and support up to 22 pounds of weight.

Loctek Swiveling Laptop Arm Stand features:

Gas spring counterbalance technology, allows user to switch work position from sitting to standing easily.

Generous work surface, perfect for 10”-17” laptops, from the MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro. Supports laptop weighing 2.2-15.4 lbs, Made of aircraft aluminum, providing long-lasting use.

Quick and easy installation, both gromment and clamp basement are available.

Can be used as a supplementary surface for writing or drawing with a graphics pen tablet

Arm easily adjust to support an ergonomically correct workstation; more comfortably, reducing neck, eye and back strain

