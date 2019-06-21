Magazine subs from under $5/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked of a Hello Summer Sale. This weekend’s sale puts mags like Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health and many more at just under $5 per year. Delivery is free across the board. Head below for all the details and some of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All of the aforementioned titles are down at slightly below $5, which is matching our usual exclusive offerings. Wired, for example, is down at $4.95 per year shipped. While it is matched on Amazon at the moment, it usually sells for closer to $15 per year or more. If you do take the Amazon route, just be sure to cancel the subscription manually as Amazon will renew it at full price on you the following year.

Another standout here is Men’s Health at just under $5 per year as well. Again, this one is currently on sale for $6 per year at Amazon but it normally fetches closer to $25.

Outside of the Hello Summer Sale, we still have science and tech mag Discover for just $6.50 (Reg. $30).

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!