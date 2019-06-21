Every photographer should have Manfrotto’s $24.50 PIXI Mini Tripod Kit (30% off)

- Jun. 21st 2019 3:18 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod Kit for $24.44 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. You’ll also find it at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $35 direct from Manfrotto, that’s good for a 30% discount. Today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Manfrotto’s tripod  is made of durable stainless steel and features a lightweight design. It can switch between a standard tripod mode and an ergonomic grip to help steady handheld shots. Also included is a universal smartphone clamp which allows you to bring your iPhone into the mix for better photos. Note: Amazon shoppers will face a 1-2 shipping delay. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Those who already have a smartphone adapter or who plan on using the tripod with a GoPro or other camera can save a bit more by picking up the Manfrotto PIXI Mini by itself for $17. Alternatively, there’s also the JOBY GripTight ONE Micro Stand for $19. It features a much more compact design than the PIXI Mini, but still lets you improve your iPhonography game. 

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod Kit features:

  • Mini tripod for CSCs and smartphones
  • Smartphone clamp with 1/4 thread attachment included
  • Comfortable handgrip to capture great videos
  • Push button locking mechanism for easy set-up
  • Lightweight, intuitive to use and easy to carry

