This 6-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap is now just $12 at Amazon (Reg. $17+)

- Jun. 21st 2019 11:18 am ET

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap (Sweet Water, 12 Ounce) for $11.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. While this bundle dropped to $12.60 or so for most of June, it sat has at $17+ for around a year on Amazon now. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. These are six 12-ounce 100% recycled bottles with a pump spout and “naturally derived gel hand wash.Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you prefer the SoftSoap, you can grab a 6-pack in the Aquarium style for $5.59 Prime shipped. These bottles aren’t quite as large as the featured deal, but will get you stocked up on hand soap for about half the price. And be sure to check out the new Target Everspring sustainable household essentials line.

Method Gel Hand Soap:

  • Contains (6) 12 ounce bottles of liquid hand soap
  • Naturally derived gel hand wash
  • Paraben free and biodegradable
  • 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottle
  • Leaves hands soft, clean and sublimely scented

