Refresh your athletic wear with Nike that’s currently offering 25% off over 1,200 newly marked down styles, this weekend only. Prices are as marked. Plus receive complimentary shipping for NikePlus Members (free to join). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Lunar Fingertrap TR Training Shoes that are currently marked down to $57. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. Their unique look will stand out wherever you go and they’re available in several color options. Plus, they feature a sock-like fit for support and a cushioned insole to add comfort. This is a great style to take with you to the gym, golf outings or wear at casual events. These shoes are rated 4/5 stars from happy Nike customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Nike’s New Markdowns below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Odyssey React Flyknit 2 Shoes are a no-brainer due to their functional and stylish design. They’re marked down to $90, which is $30 off the original rate and is a perfect option for all of your summer training. These shoes feature a lightweight design for quick movements and a flexible construction for a natural stride. Best of all, this style is available in a ton of fun color options for summer.

Nike’s new markdowns for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best running shoes for men with top brands including Nike, Brooks, APL and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!