Keep ice for up to a week in Ozark Trail’s 52-Qt. cooler at $123 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 21st 2019 5:32 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 52-Quart High-Performance Cooler for $123 shipped. For comparison, third parties sell this for around $150 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. To buy a similar Yeti 65-Quart cooler would set you back $350. This cooler is built to keep ice frozen for up to seven days, making it a must-have when traveling with friends or taking day trips to the beach. Plus, with a 52-quart capacity, you’ll be able to hold lunch, drinks, and more in this large cooler. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Opt for something that only keeps ice for five days and isn’t quite as rugged to save some cash. Coleman’s Xtreme 50-Quart Cooler is $41 shipped at Amazon and will get the job done just the same. It’s more square, instead of a rectangle, and isn’t built to handle rough terrain, but it’ll keep your drinks cool for a few days just like the above Ozark Trail.

Keep your food secure and chilled with the Ozark Trail 52-Qt High-Performance Cooler. The insulation keeps ice from melting for more than seven days for long-lasting storage. This heavy-duty cooler’s seamless, one-piece construction holds up to rugged use. It also offers a whole range of handy utility features. Use the built-in bottle opener to easily pop the top of a frosty drink. Then place your beverage in one of the four convenient drink holders situated on the lid for a portable table space. The oversized drain lets you quickly empty out stored liquids. It even includes a built-in fish ruler on the lid to measure your big catch before you store it inside. Keep your rotomolded cooler in one place with the reversible anti-skid and anti-glide feet, and transport it comfortably using the heavy-duty handles. Finally, enjoy peace of mind with a design that is certified bear resistant.

