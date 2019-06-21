Pantene hair care is 20% off at Amazon today only with deals from $9.50

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes 20% off Pantene hair care products. Shipping is free with Prime or in orders above $25. Prices start around $9.50. Notable is the Pantene Conditioning Mist Detangler for Damaged Hair Triple Pack for $11.99 That’s $4 per bottle, which is a dollar below what stores like Walmart charge individually. It’s an Amazon all-time low, as well. This spray protects hair from breakage and damage and is fortified with antioxidants. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.
Also on sale is the Pantene Sheer Volume Shampoo and Sulfate-Free Conditioner Kit for $9.35. This pair goes for $12 at Walmart. This is another Amazon all-time low. Included are a 25-ounce shampoo and 24-ounce conditioner. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box right here. Meanwhile, if you’re doing some summer travel, check out our guide on skincare essentials to bring with you.
Pantene Conditioning Mist Detangler:
- REPAIR, PROTECT, RESTORE Pantene Pro-V Nutrient Boost Repair & Protect Detangler helps resist breakage and damage
- LIGHTWEIGHT FORMULA Helps detangle without weighing hair down
- STRONGER STRANDS Contains antioxidants and helps hair stay stronger against damage (vs. non-conditioning shampoo)
- HEALTHY-LOOKING HAIR Leaves you with lasting softness, smoothness and shine
