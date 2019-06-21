Pioneer’s AirPlay 2 & Sonos 4K A/V receiver is down to $230 (Reg. up to $479)

Newegg is offering the Pioneer AirPlay 2 4K A/V Receiver (VSX-933) for $239.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $479 at B&H and this is a match for our last mention. This receiver just got upgraded with AirPlay 2 in April of this year. You’ll also get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, you’ll be able to enjoy your movies and TV like never before. This receiver can also be a part of your Sonos household, which is a great way to experience whole-home audio if you’re not an AirPlay 2 user. Ratings are thin but positive here, and Pioneer is well-reviewed overall.

Save some cash and opt for VIZIO’s 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar for $150 shipped on Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer Atmos, AirPlay, or Vision, it’s a great alternative that offers a much easier setup. Save even more by ditching the included subwoofer and grab VIZIO’s 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for under $80 shipped.

Pioneer AirPlay 2 4K A/V Receiver features:

Reproduces object-based movie soundtracks for the most immersive home theater experience with Dolby Atmos & DTS: x decoding.

All 6 HDMI inputs and 1 output support stunning 4K (60p/4: 4: 4/24-bit) video including HDR10, hlg and Dolby vision signals.

Your Pioneer receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos Home Sound System, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos Connect and a free firmware update.

Create the optimum acoustic environment with Pioneer mcacc (multi-channel acoustic calibration system), developed with the expertise of Professional recording studios.

Powerfully drive speakers with 165 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 10 %, 1Ch Driven)/ 80 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, THD 0.08 %, 2Ch Driven, FTC)

Wirelessly stream audio with built-in dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, DTS Play-Fi or Flare Connect.

