Improve your TV’s audio for $300 w/ this Polk Omni Soundbar (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Polk Audio Omni SB1+ 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar and Subwoofer for $299.98 shipped. While you’ll pay $700 directly from Polk, we’ve more recently noted it selling around $400. That’s still good for a 20% discount, with today’s offer matching our previous mention and we haven’t tracked a lower price since 2017. This soundbar features a low-profile design but is still said to create a broad, enveloping soundstage. Plus Polk’s VoiceAdjust feature helps make sure you never miss a word while watching shows or films. On top of its Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support allows you to control this speaker from your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 410 customers. More details down below.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. It lacks Polk’s 3.1-channel speaker array, so you won’t get the same quality of balanced sound. But at a fraction of the price that can certainly be overlooked, as it’s still a great way to upgrade your audio. Plus it’s budget-friendly, so your wallet will be happy as well.

Polk Audio Omni SB1+ Soundbar features:

Enjoy robust sound with the Polk SB1 Plus sound bar. This 350W bar features Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound and VoiceAdjust Technology that lets users customize individual settings. An included Bluetooth adapter simplifies music streaming. The SB1 Plus sound bar comes with an 8-inch subwoofer and features two ports compatible with Polk’s Omni S2 and S2R speakers.

