Enjoy surround sound while gaming w/ Razer’s $35 Electra Headset (42% off)

Amazon offers the Razer Electra V2 7.1-Channel Wired Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 42% discount, is the best price we’ve seen this year and comes within $5 of the all-time low. For comparison you’ll find it discounted to $48 direct from Razer right now. This gaming headset offers a surround sound experience thanks to custom-tuned dual 40mm drivers. It has a lightweight aluminum frame that keeps it comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Plus, Razer’s Electra headset is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4 and more thanks to a 3.5mm cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 210 gamers.

Keep your headset neatly stored away when not in use with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

And for those looking to upgrade their streaming setups with a new microphone won’t want to miss this deal on Razer’s Seiren X at $68 (Reg. $95). If you’re after the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our recent review of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox-centered wireless headset.

Razer Electra V2 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your music and gaming experience with this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. Its custom-tuned 40mm drivers and virtual 7.1-channel surround sound produce dynamic audio details, and it has plush leatherette ear cushions for comfortable wear and improved noise isolation. Engage in voice chats with the removable boom mic of this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. The Razer Electra V2’s 3.5mm connector enables flexible connection options.

