Level up your game with Razer’s $60 customizable Naga Trinity Mouse (25% off)

Walmart offers the Razer Naga Trinity Chroma-enabled Gaming Mouse for $59.90 shipped. Typically selling for $80 these days at Amazon, Best Buy and direct from Razer themselves, that’s good for a 25% discount, is $8 below the best we’ve seen this year and a match of the Amazon low. This high-precision gaming mouse features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor alongside three interchangeable side plates that can support up to 19 customizable buttons. And with Razer Chroma support, the mouse will sync to the rest of your RGB setup to complete your battlestation’s look. Rated 4.5/5 star rating from over 100 customers.

A nice way to save some additional cash will stilling bringing a Chrome-enabled mouse into the mix is with Razer’s DeathAdder Elite. At $45, it’s a decent chunk of change less and still offers the 16,000 DPI optical sensor. Mainly, you’ll be skipping out on the customization and more premium feel of the Naga Trinity.

We’re also tracking some notable discounts on other Razer gaming accessories. The Electra Headset is down to $35 (42% off) and you’ll find the Seiren X Mic discounted to $68 (Reg. $95).

Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse features

Experience complete customization and control with this Razer mouse. The 16,000 dpi optical sensor and up to 19 independently programmable buttons keep you ahead of the competition, and three interchangeable side plates ensure comfort as you play. The ergonomic design of this Razer mouse keeps you playing for hours without woe.

