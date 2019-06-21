Razer Seiren X delivers a sleek mic for gaming and more: $68 (Reg. $95)

- Jun. 21st 2019 7:07 am ET

$68
Amazon offers the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone for $67.95 shipped. Also at Walmart. Originally $100, it typically sells for $90 or more with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save further and go with the popular Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone at $42. It offers many similar features in a smaller footprint, and it’s ideal for recording vocals, podcasts and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 3,750 Amazon reviewers.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

  • Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio
  • Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities
  • Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor
  • Sound like a Pro – extender frequency and transient response, allowing the mic to pick up a wider range of nuances so your voice is clearly and precisely captured

