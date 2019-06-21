Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring 5-Piece Home Alarm Security System on sale for $139.99 shipped when the code GG28 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. With a list price of $199, this beats Amazon’s lowest price of $159 and is the best we’ve seen it offered. With everything you need to start your home security system, Ring’s platform is a great option if you already own other products in the ecosystem. Ring offers no long term contracts, no cancellation fees, and no wires, making it a great option for renters. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use your savings to further expand your home security system. A 2-pack of contact sensors will run you $40, while an extra two motion sensors are $60. Each can be also be bought in single packs for $20 or $30 if you only need one more.

Another great way to keep your home secure is to pick up Ring’s Video Doorbell for $100 at Amazon. This will tie into your new security system while allowing you to see who’s out front keep you safe from porch pirates.

Looking for other ways to keep your home safe this summer? We’ve got a list of our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa devices for your reading pleasure, with prices starting at $40.

Ring Alarm System features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smartphone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

