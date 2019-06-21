Load your Kindle with these entertaining eBooks from only $2

Amazon offers downloads of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The 7 Secrets of Awakening the Highly Effective Four-Hour Giant, Today Kindle eBook for $1.99. Regularly $8, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked for this edition. For further comparison, it’s $10 in paperback. Yes, The Gang has written a self help book that touches upon relationships, financial success, health & diet, and other crucial life advice. It’s certainly chock-full of wisdom. After all, it’s written by the (in)famous It’s Always Sunny Gang! Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more eBooks on sale.

It’s Always Sunny…: The 7 Secrets:

The Gang may have finally found their golden ticket. Left alone to close down Paddy’s Pub one night, Charlie Kelly inadvertently scored himself, and his friends, the opportunity of a lifetime—a book deal with a real publishing company, real advance money, and a real(ly confused) editor. While his actual ability to read and write remains unclear, Charlie sealed the deal with some off-the-cuff commentary on bird law and the nuances of killing rats (and maybe with the help of some glue fumes in the basement with an unstable editor on a bender). While The Gang is stunned by the news, and the legally binding, irrevocable contract left on the bar, they are also ready to rise to the task and become millionaires—and of course, help Charlie actually write the book.

